Mumbai Police Bust Alleged Prostitution Racket At Dadar Spa, Four Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A prostitution racket allegedly being operated under the guise of a spa has been busted at the Star Mall in Dadar, a crowded area of central Mumbai.

Acting on information, the Shivaji Park Police raided Rebel Thai Spa at Star Mall and allegedly uncovered a prostitution racket being run in the name of spa services.

Six Women Rescued During Raid

During the raid, police rescued six women, all reportedly aged between 25 and 30 years. Police arrested four people in connection with the case, including an alleged woman broker and the spa manager. The arrested accused have been identified as Asha Parmar, spa manager Sahil Pillai, and Kailash Yadav.

The Shivaji Park Police are investigating the alleged racket and the roles of the arrested accused. Further details are awaited.

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