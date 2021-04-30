Mumbai Police books 856 persons, impounds 153 vehicles for violating COVID-19 norms

The city police impounded 153 vehicles found violating the lockdown norms on Thursday, along with this they have registered 634 offences and booked 856 people under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for violations.

As per the statistics provided by the Mumbai police, most of the violations that were reported on Thursday were of loitering at public places without a valid reason total 248 such cases were registered while 173 shop keepers were booked violating the norms as well. 120 others were booked for roaming without masks and 58 cases were of crowding at public places reported on Thursday.