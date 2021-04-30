Mumbai Police books 856 persons, impounds 153 vehicles for violating COVID-19 norms

The city police impounded 153 vehicles found violating the lockdown norms on Thursday, along with this they have registered 634 offences and booked 856 people under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for violations.
As per the statistics provided by the Mumbai police, most of the violations that were reported on Thursday were of loitering at public places without a valid reason total 248 such cases were registered while 173 shop keepers were booked violating the norms as well. 120 others were booked for roaming without masks and 58 cases were of crowding at public places reported on Thursday.
Apart from this, 13 hawkers, 11 cases of illegal transportation, 7 against pan shops, 3 against hotels were also registered on Thursday along with a COVID-19 patient who was booked for violating quarantine rule.
Of those 856 people who were booked on Thursday, 366 were arrested and released on bail while 484 have been served notices, 6 others are shown as wanted accused, said DCP S Chaitanya Mumbai police spokesperson.
The Mumbai police have been registering offences since 21 March 2020 when the first lockdown was imposed so far they have registered 37,021 offences of lockdown violations.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)