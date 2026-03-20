Mumbai Police Book Twelve Bikers For Rash Driving, Attempting To Run Officers | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police on Wednesday booked 12 motorcyclists for allegedly rash driving and attempting to run over police personnel. The incident took place on Tuesday at Agripada Bridge in Santacruz East.

According to police, constable Satish Todankar, 46, attached to Vakola police station, received information via the control room around 7am on March 17 about a group of bikers speeding along the northbound stretch of the Western Express Highway. Todankar and his team set up a nakabandi at the Agripada Bridge ascent.

Soon, nearly 50 to 60 motorcyclists were seen riding at high speed towards Vile Parle. On noticing the police, some bikers tried to flee, while others diverted to alternate routes. One biker allegedly tried to run over Todankar before crossing the divider, abandoning his motorcycle, and escaping pillion on another bike. The vehicle was later seized.

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The accused was identified as Salman Shaikh, 20, a resident of Meghwadi, who was later detained. He told police that he and his associates – Javed, Farhan Topa, Appi, Balli, Mohsin Ansari, Sunil Pangya, Altaf, Vishal, Tofiq Shaikh alias Potar, Ayush, and Kaif Shaikh – had gathered in Goregaon and were heading towards Bandra-Worli Sea Link while performing stunts.

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