Mumbai Police Summon Contractor Over Metro Line-3 Tunnel Damage Incident | Representational Image - AI

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan Police have summoned a contractor in connection with the damage caused to an underground tunnel of Metro Line-3 near Metro Cinema in South Mumbai. The accused has been directed to appear before the police on Friday with all relevant land documents, including the property card and 7/12 extract.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at a site where an old well had existed but had dried up. On March 5, drilling was carried out at the location to extract water. During the borewell drilling, a hole of approximately six inches was created on the left side of the metro tunnel, leading to water leakage.

Metro engineers reported the incident to the police, following which an FIR was registered on March 13. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the borewell drilling was carried out without obtaining the necessary permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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An FIR has been registered against the proprietor of Chandrama Water Supply Private Limited in this connection. However, officials have clarified that metro services were not affected by the incident. Further investigation is underway, and police are also collecting information from concerned departments.

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