Mumbai: Police Book Kurla Housing Society Chairman, Secretary And Treasurer Over 11-Year-Old Boy's Lift Death | VIDEO

Electrical Inspector's Report Found The Lift Technically Unfit, Prompting Police Action Against Three Shamim Tower Office-Bearers | File Photo

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: In a significant development in the death of an 11-year-old boy who fell onto the roof of a lift cabin at a residential building in Kurla East, Mumbai police have registered an FIR against three office-bearers of the Shamim Tower Kurla Kadam Co-operative Housing Society for alleged negligence leading to death.

The accused have been identified as society chairman Taufiq Asfaq Khan, 52, secretary Asif Mansur Khan, 50, and treasurer Mola Usen Patel, 60. The case was registered at Nehru Nagar police station following a three-month investigation into the death of Zain Tahsildar, who died in a lift-related accident on July 6, 2026.

Police have invoked Sections 106(1), 125, 289 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the three office-bearers.

Mumbai: Police Book Kurla Housing Society Chairman, Secretary And Treasurer Over 11-Year-Old Boy's Lift Death #Mumbai #Kurla #KurlaLiftAccident #ZainTahsildar #NehruNagarPolice #HousingSociety #LiftSafety #NegligenceCase https://t.co/5Gx8hof3dS — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 31, 2026

Boy Falls Into Lift Shaft

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on July 6, when Zain was playing with other children in the passage on the 10th floor of Building No. 2, B Wing, at Shamim Tower, located in Jagriti Nagar, Kurla East.

While the children were playing, the lift door on the 10th floor allegedly opened suddenly. Zain lost his balance and fell into the lift shaft, landing on top of the lift cabin, which was stationed on the third floor. He sustained critical injuries in the fall.

At the time of the incident, Zain's father, Jamir Shaukat Tahsildar, 32, who runs a readymade garments business, was in Chembur for work. He received a phone call from his wife, Fazila, 27, informing him about the accident. He subsequently contacted his father-in-law, Yusuf Khan Pathan, and rushed to arrange medical assistance for his son.

With the assistance of Irfan Khan, who was engaged in supplying water to the society, family members and residents managed to retrieve the injured child from the lift area on the third floor. Zain was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical intervention, doctors at the hospital's casualty department declared him dead at around 10.40 pm.

Electrical Inspector Finds Lift Unfit

Following the incident, Nehru Nagar police initially registered an accidental death report and began an investigation. The father had initially requested the police to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

A crucial breakthrough came through the inspection report submitted by the Electrical Inspector, Kurla West. According to the report, Lift No. 02 was required to be maintained and repaired through an authorised lift contractor holding a valid licence under the Maharashtra Lift Act.

However, the society had allegedly failed to appoint an authorised and licensed contractor for the maintenance and repair of the elevator. The report attributed the accident to deficiencies in maintenance and repair work and specifically stated that Lift No. 02 was technically unfit for use.

The findings raised serious questions about the society management's responsibility towards the safety of residents, particularly children and senior citizens who regularly use the building's elevators. During the investigation, police recorded statements from the complainant, his family members and other residents of the housing society.

Residents Had Complained About Malfunctioning Lift

According to statements cited in the FIR, the building's construction was completed in 2013, following which the developer, Unity Land Consultancy, and the society committee allotted residential units to eligible beneficiaries. The society committee collects monthly maintenance charges from residents, which are expected to cover the upkeep of common facilities, including lifts.

Residents reportedly informed investigators that Lift No. 02 in Building No. 2, B Wing, had been operational but had not been stopping on the 10th floor since the complainant's family moved into the building. Consequently, residents living on the 10th floor allegedly had to use the lift from the ninth or 11th floor.

Residents further alleged that they had repeatedly approached the chairman, secretary, treasurer and other committee members at the society office and verbally complained about the lift's malfunctioning.

However, the complaints were allegedly ignored, and no qualified, authorised lift contractor was appointed to undertake proper maintenance and repairs. Residents have claimed that the committee's alleged failure to address these recurring problems ultimately resulted in the fatal accident.

Police Examine Society Documents

As part of the investigation, police examined several documents relating to the society's management and the maintenance of the lift. These included a copy of the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) between Shamim Tower Kurla Kadam Co-operative Housing Society and Konkan Elevators, documents concerning the allotment of residential units to eligible beneficiaries, and an undertaking executed on Rs 100 stamp paper by the developer and the society's committee members.

Investigators also examined correspondence dated April 9, 2015, in which secretary Asif Khan had approached the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Bandra East, seeking approval of the final list of residential unit allotments.

The police also scrutinised an order dated April 18, 2015, issued by the Co-operative Cell of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai, concerning the allotment process. The documents were examined to establish the responsibilities of the society's office-bearers and the arrangements made for the maintenance of common facilities.

FIR Registered After Three-Month Probe

Police Sub-Inspector Vitthal Vaibhase, who conducted the investigation, summoned Jamir Tahsildar and his wife, Fazila, to Nehru Nagar police station on October 29, 2026.

During the proceedings, the couple was shown the documents and findings collected by the police during the inquiry into their son's death. Following the examination of the evidence and the recording of the father's detailed complaint, police registered an FIR against the society chairman, secretary and treasurer.

The FIR alleges that the three office-bearers failed to ensure proper maintenance and repair of the lift in Building No. 2, B Wing, where the Tahsildar family resides. Their alleged negligence in maintaining a critical common facility is stated to have contributed to the fatal accident.

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The case has once again brought the issue of lift safety and accountability of housing society management committees into focus, particularly in residential complexes where elevators are used daily by hundreds of residents.

For the bereaved family, however, the police action comes after the tragic loss of their 11-year-old son, whose death could allegedly have been prevented through timely maintenance and appropriate safety measures.

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