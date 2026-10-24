Mumbai Police Book Five For Allegedly Defrauding ICICI Bank Of ₹61.77 Lakh Through Shell Company |

The Sakinaka police have registered a case against five individuals and others for allegedly setting up a shell company and fraudulently obtaining loans and credit cards worth Rs 61.77 lakh from ICICI Bank. The case was registered on October 21 following a complaint filed by the bank.

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Amol Thakur, a manager at ICICI Bank’s Sakinaka branch. The accused allegedly established a shell company named Akreeta Infra Private Limited (AIPL) and used it to secure credit facilities fraudulently.

Accused Allegedly Opened Fake Salary Accounts

The company’s directors, Suraj Shukla, Deepesh Shukla and Deepak Shukla, allegedly opened a current account at the bank’s Sakinaka branch in August 2023.

The accused allegedly posed as representatives of a legitimate company and opened 14 fake salary accounts at the same branch to obtain loans and credit cards.

Rs 52 Lakh In Personal Loans Allegedly Obtained

Between November 2023 and March 2024, the accused allegedly obtained credit cards and personal loans in the names of Santosh Maurya, Narayan Barik, Janardan Lallan Ram, Satish Dudhakar, Tribhuvan and Ravina Shukla.

According to the FIR, personal loans worth Rs 52 lakh were obtained, while the total amount allegedly secured through loans and credit cards stood at Rs 61.77 lakh.

The accused allegedly opened salary accounts in these individuals’ names to obtain the credit facilities. After the loan amounts and credit card funds were credited to the accounts, they allegedly stopped paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and stopped responding to calls from the bank.

Sakinaka Police Register Case Under BNS

Following the alleged fraud, ICICI Bank approached the police, who registered a case on October 21 against Suraj Shukla, Deepak Shukla, Shubham Intar, Shukla Arth, Shitla and others.

The case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to cheating, along with other relevant provisions. Further investigation is underway.

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