Mumbai Police Book ED Officers Over Alleged ₹2.25 Crore Extortion Complaint Filed By Malad Businessman | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers Mohit Garg and Devendrakumar Gupta for allegedly threatening a Mumbai-based businessman and extorting ₹2.25 crore from him. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Complaint filed before ED and police action initiated

The complaint was filed by Amuya Vassa with the ED on August 21. The ED subsequently approached the local police based on his complaint.

According to the FIR, Garg and Gupta visited Vassa’s office at Wintree Tech in Ken Plaza, Malad West, on July 20. They allegedly questioned him about his business before accusing him of involvement in proceeds of crime without showing supporting documents.

Alleged demand for money after questioning

The officers allegedly threatened Vassa by claiming they had search and seizure powers and asked him to keep two iPhones and SIM cards ready. After questioning him for around two hours, they allegedly demanded ₹5 crore and later renegotiated to ₹2.25 crore.

Vassa alleged he handed over ₹1 crore that night under pressure. On July 25, his colleagues allegedly met the officers in Delhi and handed over ₹1.25 crore after being shown documents claiming the matter had been closed.

Vassa later examined the documents and allegedly found discrepancies. The officers also allegedly demanded monthly protection money.

The case was registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A PMLA case was also registered and searches conducted.

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