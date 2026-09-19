BEST Bus Hits Mankhurd Metro Station Pillar After Emergency Braking To Avoid Pedestrians, Passenger Injured | AI

Mumbai: A BEST bus collided with a pillar of the Mankhurd Metro station early Friday after its driver applied emergency brakes to avoid four pedestrians who suddenly attempted to cross the road, leaving one passenger injured.

Accident occurs at Mankhurd Station Bridge

The incident took place around 2.15 am at Mankhurd Station Bridge. The bus, Route 501/41, was travelling from Airoli Bus Station towards Pratiksha Nagar Depot when the pedestrians allegedly attempted to cross from the left side. The driver applied the brakes to avoid hitting them, following which the bus crashed into the metro station pillar.

One passenger suffered injuries to his left wrist and thigh. He contacted a relative and went to Sion Hospital for treatment. The identity and age of the injured passenger were not available in the incident report.

Driver and conductor record statements

Following the accident, the driver and conductor went to Mankhurd police station, where their statements were recorded. Police officials said a case would be registered after the injured passenger approaches the police station for further investigation.

The police subsequently allowed the damaged bus to be removed from the spot. A BEST towing vehicle was arranged by the driver and the bus was taken to Pratiksha Nagar Depot at around 5.30 am.

Police and BEST authorities are expected to examine the circumstances of the accident, including the movement of pedestrians and the driver’s emergency braking manoeuvre.

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