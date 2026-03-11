Mumbai Police Book Dream Sunshine Digital Firm For ₹5.13 Crore Investment Fraud; 125 Investors Duped | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered a case against the owners and partners of Dream Sunshine Digital Pvt. Ltd., based in Mankhurd, for allegedly cheating 125 investors of Rs5.13 crore by promising attractive monthly returns on investments.

According to the police, the accused Amanat Ali Ansari (owner) and partners Rahim Abdul Ansari, Nawajis Ali Ansari, Naim Sarwar, and Yogini Shirke allegedly conspired to lure people into investing in the company by promising a 5 percent monthly return.

The company claimed to be involved in businesses such as Real Aussie water, sugar, dates trading, and construction. Investors were told that their money would be used in these ventures and would generate high profits.

As per the FIR, the complainant Salman Saeed Ahmed Khan, 31, an IT engineer working with TeamLease company at BKC, lives with his family at Chita Camp in Trombay. Khan was introduced to the investment scheme by Naim Sarwar Musa Anjum, who owns a gym in the same locality and claimed to be a partner in the company.

Naim reportedly informed Khan about the lucrative investment scheme and invited him to the company’s office at Mohite Patil Nagar in Mankhurd. During the visit, Khan was introduced to Amanat Ali Ansari, who was presented as the owner of the company, along with partners Rahim Abdul Ansari and Nawajis Ali Ansari. Their associate Yogini Shirke was also present at the office.

After explaining the investment scheme, the accused assured Khan of a fixed monthly return of 5 percent. Trusting the proposal, Khan invested Rs2 lakh in October 2022 by transferring the amount to the company’s ICICI Bank account.

Initially, Khan received the promised monthly returns, which strengthened his confidence in the scheme. On his recommendation, several relatives and acquaintances also invested, bringing the total investment from his circle to about Rs23 lakh.

However, from February 2026 onwards, the returns stopped. When Khan visited the company’s office to inquire, he found it locked and several other investors gathered there with similar complaints.

It was later discovered that the owner Amanat Ansari and partners Rahim Ansari and Naim Sarwar had allegedly shut down the company and absconded.

Following complaints from the investors, Mankhurd police have registered a case against the accused under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly cheating 125 investors of approximately Rs5,13,85,000.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused.

