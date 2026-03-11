Mumbai: BMC Begins TBM Installation For Goregaon Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnels In Aarey, Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Work - VIDEO |

Mumbai, March 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun a key stage in the construction of the twin tunnels under Phase 3B of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road project, with the lowering of Tunnel Boring Machine components into a shaft at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari site.

The civic body shared updates and footage of the operation on social media platform X on Wednesday.

🌉गोरेगाव - मुलुंड जोड मार्ग (GMLR) प्रकल्पाच्या टप्पा ३ - ब अंतर्गत दादासाहेब फाळके चित्रनगरी परिसरात उभारण्यात येत असलेल्या जुळ्या बोगद्याच्या बांधकामासाठी बोगदा खनन संयंत्र (TBM) चे सुटे भाग ‘शाफ्ट’मध्ये उतरविण्याची प्रक्रिया आज सुरू करण्यात आली. महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्री. भूषण… pic.twitter.com/7RA87KPEdp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 11, 2026

Key Infrastructure Milestone

The operation involves carefully lowering several loose components of the Tunnel Boring Machine into the deep shaft from where tunnelling activities will eventually begin. The process marks a crucial step in preparing the machine that will excavate the twin tunnels planned under the GMLR project.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani visited the site to personally inspect the ongoing work and review the progress of the installation process.

Heavy Duty Cranes Deployed

To carry out the complex operation, specialised cranes with lifting capacities of 800 metric tonnes and 350 metric tonnes have been deployed at the site. These high capacity machines are being used to lower the TBM parts safely and precisely into the shaft.

The components are being lowered in phases to ensure safety and accuracy during assembly within the shaft.

Among the major parts lowered on the first day was the Type A shield, considered the primary mining component of the Tunnel Boring Machine. The massive structure weighs around 135 metric tonnes and plays a central role in the tunnelling process.

Officials Present At The Site

Several senior officials from the civic administration were present during the inspection and the lowering operation.

These included Additional Municipal Commissioner for Projects Abhijit Bangar, Deputy Commissioner Infrastructure Girish Nikam, Chief Engineer Bridges Rajesh Mule, Deputy Chief Engineer Bridges Naresh Meghrajani, and Executive Engineer Bridges Namdev Ravkale. Municipal engineers and project consultants were also present during the process.

The Goregaon Mulund Link Road is one of Mumbai’s major road infrastructure projects aimed at improving east west connectivity and reducing travel time across the city. The twin tunnels being constructed near the Aarey area form a critical part of this corridor.

