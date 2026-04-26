Mumbai Police Book 4 For Submitting Forged Bills In Anticipatory Bail Plea | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kurar police have booked four persons of a private firm, Buildx Interior Pvt Ltd, for allegedly submitting forged documents in court to obtain anticipatory bail. The suspects submitted these fabricated bills in a cheating case previously lodged against them.

The complainant, Suhail Darwesh, is a legal manager at the interior designing firm, Eleganz Interiors Ltd. The police have booked Harsha Rao, Gayatri Rao, Yogesh Devegauda and Prakash Devegauda following the discovery of the submission of forged bills in court.

Eleganz Interiors had filed a cheating case against Buildx on September 14, 2025. While seeking bail on December 15, 2025, the accused submitted bills worth ₹13.46 lakh and ₹2.82 lakh for acoustic plaster work. Upon verification, Darwesh found these documents were forged and alerted the Dindoshi Sessions Court. Acting on the court’s directions, the police registered the FIR on April 24.

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