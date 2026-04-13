Mumbai Police Book 10 People For Assaulting 2 Guards Over Minor Gate Dispute In Chandivali | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have booked ten individuals for allegedly assaulting two security guards at a housing society in Chandivali following a minor dispute. The incident took place in the early hours of April 6 at Synchronicity Co-operative Housing Society. The case was registered the same day under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.



According to the police, the complainant, Swapnil Suradkar, 28, works as a security guard and has been deployed at the society for the past year through a private security agency. On April 5, Suradkar reported for duty at around 8 pm at the society’s podium gate along with two other guards.





At around 9.30 pm, an unidentified man allegedly attempted to exit the society through the wrong gate. When Suradkar directed him to the correct exit, the man became aggressive, abused him, and left after issuing threats.



Later, at around 12.30 am on April 6, the same individual allegedly returned with a group of 7 to 8 associates. The group reportedly confronted Suradkar and another guard, Sagar Ingle. The accused verbally abused and assaulted them with sticks. The victims sustained injuries to their hands and backs while trying to defend themselves.



The accused also allegedly damaged the society’s boom barricade, created a ruckus, and threatened the guards before fleeing the spot.



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Following the incident, the injured guards sought treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East and later approached the police. During preliminary inquiries, one of the accused was identified as Babasaheb Surwase, 20, a resident of the same locality. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the remaining accused. Further investigation is in progress.