Bhiwandi Crime Branch Recovers 70 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹15.68 Lakh, Returns Devices To Citizens

Bhiwandi Crime Branch Recovers 70 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹15.68 Lakh In Operation Success |

Bhiwandi: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit II of the Bhiwandi Police has successfully traced and recovered 70 stolen and lost mobile phones worth ₹15.68 lakh, restoring them to their rightful owners. The initiative, carried out under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), has brought relief and satisfaction to several citizens.

The recovery operation was undertaken following directives from the Thane Police Commissionerate to curb the rising incidents of mobile theft across the region. Acting on these instructions, the Crime Branch intensified its technical surveillance and investigation efforts.

Police Constable Sarfaraz Tadvi played a crucial role in the operation by tracking the stolen devices using technical analysis. The mobiles were recovered from various police station jurisdictions across Bhiwandi, showcasing coordinated efforts within the department.

Out of the total recovered devices, 37 mobile phones were formally handed over to their owners by Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Raut of Crime Branch Unit II. Citizens expressed gratitude towards the police team for their prompt action and efficiency in retrieving their lost valuables.

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Breakdown of Recovered Mobile Phones by Police Station:

Nizampura – 17

Shantinagar – 20

Bhiwandi City – 18

Narpoli – 07

Bhoiwada – 08

The Bhiwandi Crime Branch continues to strengthen its efforts against property-related crimes, reinforcing public trust through swift action and effective policing.

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