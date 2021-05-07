Mumbai Police arrests man from Aurangabad for cheating YouTube channel owner

Mumbai Police's North Region Cyber police station arrested a 27-year-old man, with a BE mechanical degree, from Aurangabad in connection with cyber fraud. Recently cyber fraudsters had duped a YouTube channel company to the tune of ₹23.5 lakh, during the investigation it was revealed that the money was transferred to the account of the accused. The arrest was made on May 5 and further probe is underway.



A film producer, who is one of the partners in F3 First Frame Films Pvt Ltd, also owns a YouTube channel to publish videos related to their line of work. The channel also ties up with advertisements, which earns them money via Google Adsense every month, which is eventually deposited in a bank account associated with Google Adsense by 24th of every month after a prior intimation on an email.



When the complainant received three emails from Google Adsense intimating about account number updated, he realised that an unknown person has changed the beneficiary account number and received $31,230.70, equivalent to ₹23.5 lakh by cheating on April 23. The producer then immediately approached North Region Cyber Cell and lodged a complaint the next day.