Mumbai: 22-yr-old man, who tried to resolve sister's marital dispute, killed by brother-in-law

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law after he tried to resolve a marital dispute between his sister and her husband. In a fit of rage, the accused Rafiq Shaikh, 22, stabbed Shadab Pathan in his neck and later hit his wife with a paver block. Soon after the incident the Shivaji Nagar police arrested Shaikh on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when Shadab Pathan and his brother Jahangir, went to their sister's place to resolve her dispute with her husband. However, this did not go down well with Rafiq, and an argument broke out between them. In fit of rage Rafiq attacked them with a knife.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, Shadab was stabbed in his neck while Jahangir sustained injuries to his hand. Shadab, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the nearby hospital however he succumbed to his injuries, said police officials.

Rafiq also hit his wife Farzana with a paver block and she sustained head injuries.

"We have arrested the accused who was booked under the IPC sections for murder (302), attempt to murder (307), intentional insult to provoke breach of peace (504) and criminal intimidation (506)," said Kishor Gayke, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station.