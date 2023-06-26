 Mumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board

Mumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board

Earlier, a video of him riding a motorcycle with seven children on board had gone viral on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai police arrested a 40-year-old person from central Mumbai for attempted culpable homicide on Sunday. A video of him riding a motorcycle with seven children on board had gone viral on social media. On June 20, Sohail Qureshi, the Twitter user who posted the video that went viral, captioned it, “This irresponsible maniac is riding with seven children on a scooter. He should be immediately arrested for risking the lives of seven young children. Even the parents of these kids should be prosecuted.”

He had tagged the Mumbai Police in the caption.

Police Registers Case

Once the tweet went viral, the Mumbai police promptly registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 308 (attempt to murder) at Tardeo police station.

Mumbai Police Tweets Accused's Photo

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police tweeted a photo of the accused with his face blurred. The tweet read, “Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempting to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider. #FollowRules #SetRightExample.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board

Mumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board

As Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai Over The Weekend; This Is How The City Looks

As Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai Over The Weekend; This Is How The City Looks

Maharashtra: 8 Killed, 7 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Rickshaw In Dapoli; CM Shinde...

Maharashtra: 8 Killed, 7 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Rickshaw In Dapoli; CM Shinde...

Mumbai News: 4 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses In Ghatkopar; 3rd Incident In 2 Days

Mumbai News: 4 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses In Ghatkopar; 3rd Incident In 2 Days

Navi Mumbai News: Parts Of City To See Water Cut On June 26; Details Inside

Navi Mumbai News: Parts Of City To See Water Cut On June 26; Details Inside