Mumbai Police Arrests 25 Bangladeshi Nationals in Versova Crackdown; Probe Underway

Mumbai: In a fresh crackdown on illegal immigration, Mumbai Police arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals from the Yuri Nagar area of Andheri West.

According to IANS, the operation was conducted by the Versova division of the Mumbai Police in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), following specific intelligence inputs.

Police sources said the team carried out a targeted operation in the locality, leading to the detention of the 25 individuals for allegedly residing in the city without valid documents.

Further investigations are underway to trace others who may be part of the network and to identify those who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry and stay in Mumbai, the police said.

The action comes amid an intensified drive against undocumented foreign nationals in the city. Earlier this week, a Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Vile Parle. It was later discovered that the same woman was deported to Bangladesh 6 months ago when she was discovered living illegally in Mira Bhayandar for 25 Years. Authorities have initiated fresh deportation proceedings against her.

Police indicated that porous border security and alleged collusion by certain personnel along the West Bengal border remain key concerns contributing to illegal infiltration.

Data shared by the police highlights the scale of the issue. Over the past three years, 1,758 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in Mumbai for allegedly residing without valid documentation. Of these, 1,238 have already been deported, while the remaining cases are at various stages of legal processing.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, between January 1 and February 20, 2026, the police detained 113 Bangladeshi nationals. So far, 27 have been deported, and legal formalities are underway for the others.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary stated that in 2025 alone, 1,100 Bangladeshi nationals were deported. During the year, 150 cases were registered involving 224 accused. All cases are currently pending before the court and deportation proceedings will be completed after obtaining the necessary judicial orders.

Police have reiterated that the drive will continue in the coming weeks.

