Mumbai: Police arrested man for killing his friend with paver block in inebriated state at Andheri

The MIDC Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for killing his friend in a fit of rage while he was in an inebriated state in Andheri (E). The police found the injured man and when he succumbed to the injury, a case of murder was registered. The case was cracked within eight hours, said police.

According to police sources, on February 12, the Mumbai Police control room received a call about a man found injured near Marol area of Andheri (E), and was subsequently taken to the civic-run hospital for treatment. During the treatment, police learnt the identity of the man as Rahul Gaikwad, a resident of a neighbouring locality.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gaikwad had gone drinking with a colleague before going missing. Subsequently, police traced the colleague, Sushant Ghotkar, who had sent a voice message to a common friend of theirs, confessing the murder. Police said, "In the message Ghotkar claimed that after a heated argument while drinking, he beat up Gaikwad with a paver block and left him for dead. Based on this confession, Ghotkar was picked up and apprehended."

The MIDC Police then arrested Ghotkar on Monday for allegedly stoning Gaikwad to death. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and a further probe is underway, the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:00 AM IST