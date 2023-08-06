Mumbai: Police Arrest Woman For Parcel Scam, Duping Victims With Fake Customs Duty Claims

Representative Image

Mumbai Police have apprehended a woman in connection with a fraudulent scheme where she would deceive individuals by falsely claiming that their parcels had been seized by customs. The accused, identified as Deepika M.A. (26), was arrested in Delhi.

According to the Malabar Hill Police, the incident came to light when Urmid Singh (51), who was traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai by flight, received a call from an unidentified woman. The woman informed Singh that a parcel had arrived for him via Player Global Express Courier Service but had been held by customs. She further claimed that the items in the parcel were foreign, necessitating the payment of customs duty.

Trusting the woman's words, Singh transferred ₹69,999 to her bank account. However, shortly after the transaction, the woman's phone was disconnected, leaving Singh to realise that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud.

Following the incident, Singh lodged a complaint with the Malabar Hill police station on July 6. The case was taken up by PSI Sagar Shinde and his investigative team. Based on technical findings, the police arrested Deepika M.A. in Delhi.

DCP Mohit Kumar Garg stated that the accused has been presented in court, which remanded her to police custody until August 8. Authorities are actively investigating to determine the extent of the accused's fraudulent activities and how many individuals have been duped under this scam.