Mumbai Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Gang For Duping Man Of ₹7 Lakh Using 'Currency Conversion Powder' Trick

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar Police Station has arrested two members of an interstate gang from Ghazipur for allegedly cheating a Goregaon resident of ₹7 lakh by falsely claiming they could convert plain paper into Indian currency using chemicals and powder.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prakash Kumar Dilip Prasad Gupta (25), a labourer from Buxar, Bihar and Rajsingh Manoj Singh Prasad (47), a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Both accused were produced before a local court in Uttar Pradesh, from where police obtained transit remand and brought them to Mumbai. They were later produced before a Mumbai court, which remanded them to police custody till March 14.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Lallan Rajkumar Mahato (34), a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Goregaon West, Mumbai. Police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to police, the accused approached the complainant and convinced him that they could convert plain paper into Indian currency notes using chemicals and powder. To gain his confidence, they allegedly demonstrated a trick by applying powder to paper bundles and showing him what appeared to be a ₹500 note being duplicated.

Believing the demonstration, the victim was lured with the promise of doubling ₹7 lakh in cash. The accused wrapped two bundles of paper with powder in brown paper and handed them to the complainant, while using sleight of hand to take away the victim’s ₹7 lakh, after which they fled with the money.

During the investigation, police carried out technical analysis of the suspects’ mobile numbers, which revealed that the accused had met the complainant in Vasai in December 2025 and later visited his house on February 12, 2026, where they committed the fraud.

The probe further revealed that the accused had fled to Buxar and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime. With permission from senior officers, a police team comprising PSI Sanjay Sarolkar, PSI Bhadarge, and constables Dalvi and Gavit was sent to track them down.

The accused were traced to Sukhdevpur area in Ghazipur district, falling under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. With the assistance of local police, both suspects were detained and questioned, during which their active involvement in the fraud was confirmed. As the accused did not cooperate with investigators regarding the cheated amount, police formally arrested them in the case.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers including the Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region), DCP Sandeep Jadhav, ACP Goregaon Division Ravindra Awhad, Senior PI Bangur Nagar Police Station, and PI (Crime) Yuvraj Dalvi, by the detection team of Bangur Nagar Police Station.

