Mumbai: Police arrest two for stealing auto rickshaws from different parts ot cities, cases filed in six police stations

The MHB police on Tuesday arrested two residents of Kandivli for stealing auto rickshaws from across the city.

The duo was involved in stealing auto rickshaw of Ajay Kumar Abhimanyu last month, when he had parked it near Cancer Hospital, Dahisar West and gone to have his meal. A case under IPC section 379 had been registered against unknown accused at MHB police station back then.

During the investigation of the crime, when cops inspected the CCTV footage, it was seen observed that the said auto rickshaw was taken towards Jogeshwari via Western Express Highway. No information was found regarding the auto rickshaw thereafter.

The police, with the help CCTV footage and mobile technical analysis of the auto thefts in the nearby areas, searched for the accused and found out that the accused were from Charkop area.

To get close to the accused, police personnel inspected Puja Building and Hindustan Naka rickshaw stand in Charkop for 3 consecutive days, while acting as rickshaw pullers. On Wednesday, February 21 around 12.PM, the cops spotted the two while they were going to steal a rickshaw. The cops took the accused in custody and brought to the police station.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Aziz Momin and Bhushan Lingampalli alias Shailesh Lingampalli. They have been booked in as much as six police stations in Mumbai under various sections of IPC, including theft.

The accused have been arrested and remanded police custody till 24/02/23.