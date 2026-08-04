Mumbai Police Arrest Solapur Man In ₹31.5 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Fraud Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have achieved a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a cyber fraud case in which a 75-year-old senior citizen was duped of ₹31.50 lakh by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials and threatening him with a "digital arrest." The South Cyber Police have arrested the holder of the first-layer bank account used in the fraud, identified as Ashpak Babulal Pathan, from Solapur.

Fraudsters Posed as NIA Officers on WhatsApp

According to the police, the complainant, Shirish Vasantlal Astik (75), was contacted through WhatsApp between July 15 and July 27, 2026. The fraudsters allegedly introduced themselves as NIA officer Pradeep Jaiswal and falsely claimed that a fake SIM card had been issued using the complainant's Aadhaar details.

The accused further alleged that the SIM card had been used to open a Canara Bank account, which was involved in money laundering activities, and falsely accused the victim of having links with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The fraudsters also threatened to register criminal cases against the victim's children and placed him under a purported "digital arrest," creating fear and panic.

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Investigation Leads Police to Solapur

Under pressure, the senior citizen transferred a total of ₹31.50 lakh into multiple bank accounts as instructed by the fraudsters. A case was subsequently registered at the South Cyber Police Station. During the investigation, police found that the entire defrauded amount was first transferred to a bank account opened in Solapur in the name of Janata Medical. Acting on this lead, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Kharote travelled to Solapur and apprehended the account holder, Ashpak Pathan.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused runs a medical business in Solapur. Police said that, due to financial difficulties, he allegedly provided his identity documents to certain individuals to facilitate the opening of the bank account, which was later used to receive proceeds of cyber fraud. The accused has been brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the holiday court. The South Cyber Police are continuing their investigation to identify and arrest the kingpins behind the cyber fraud racket.

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