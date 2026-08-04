Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Urges Discipline And Hard Work At Chehlum Sermon In Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: Around 70,000 Dawoodi Bohras gathered at Saifee Masjid in Bhendi Bazar on Monday to listen to their 53rd spiritual leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who called for disciplined living.

Syedna Highlights Lessons From Karbala

Delivering the sermon marking Chehlum, the fortieth day after the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, at Karbala in present-day Iraq, the head of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community called upon community members to embrace hard work in every aspect of life.

Syedna emphasised that discipline should guide every sphere of life, including education, the upbringing of children, and the pursuit of an honest livelihood. He said these values form the foundation of purposeful lives and strong families.

Devotees Arrive From India and Abroad

According to the community, nearly 40,000 attendees were Mumbai residents, while about 30,000 had travelled from different parts of the world to participate in the religious observance.

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Many devotees said the sermon left a lasting impact.

"Syedna's words on discipline made me think about how I approach my studies every single day," said 15-year-old Batul Abbas. "He reminded us that hard work is not just about achieving results; it is about building character. I am leaving today with a clearer sense of how I want to discipline my own routine, whether it is my studies or how I spend my time outside school."

Husain Dhoondia, a 40-year-old Mumbai-based manufacturer of fumigation and scientific devices, said the sermon reinforced the importance of perseverance.

"There is no shortcut to success, only hard work. Syedna's words today reminded me to keep hard work at the centre of everything I do in my business," he said.

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