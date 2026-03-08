Mumbai Police Arrest Five For Black Marketing Tickets Of India-England T20 World Cup Semi-Final At Wankhede

The D B Marg Police Station has arrested four persons for allegedly selling tickets of the T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England at inflated prices. |

Mumbai: The D B Marg Police Station has arrested four persons for allegedly selling tickets of the T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England at inflated prices. The match was played at Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

The Accused and Their Residences

The arrested accused have been identified as Aditya Milind Ravarane (26), a resident of Vile Parle; Meghan Sandesh Pradhan (32) and Kaivalya Chandrashekhar Thite (33), both residents of Andheri; and Sagar Arjun Todkar (40), a resident of Ghatkopar, 5th accused has also been arrested by D B Marg Police. The accused identified as Jitendra Ramesg Sankhe (41), resident of Dapoli Village, Palghar.

According to the police, the accused had obtained complimentary and concessional tickets issued by the Mumbai Cricket Association and sold them at rates higher than the market price, thereby cheating the match organisers and buyers.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Police said an FIR has been registered at D B Marg police station under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS along with Section 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace other persons involved in the alleged ticket black-marketing racket.

