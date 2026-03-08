Policy To Be Framed To Control Harmful Ingredients In Food Colours: Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A policy will be formulated to regulate harmful ingredients found in colours used in food items, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal informed the state Assembly last week.

He said a meeting will be convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue of hazardous components in various food colours used in items sold in the market. Legislators with expertise in the field will also be invited to attend the meeting.

The state government will also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider necessary amendments to central food safety laws so that stricter control can be imposed on harmful colours and their ingredients used in food products, the minister said.

The issue was raised through a half-hour discussion by MLA Mahesh Shinde before State assembly, who highlighted the use of hazardous artificial colours produced through chemical processes in food items. MLAs Vikram Pachpute, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pravin Datke, Rajesh Pawar and Hiraman Khoskar also participated in the discussion.

Zirwal said the Food and Drug Administration department functions under central laws, and the state government will formally write to the Prime Minister seeking amendments to better regulate harmful food colours.

He added that the proposed meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will also deliberate on framing a state-level policy on food colours.

The minister said the state government has already instructed hotels and eateries to clearly mention the ingredients used in food items in their menus, and strict implementation of this directive will be ensured.

He further informed that the state currently has three laboratories under the Food and Drug Administration, and a proposal will be sent to the Chief Minister seeking approval to establish three additional laboratories.

Zirwal also suggested that MLA Mahesh Shinde compile his research on the issue into a booklet, assuring that the department would extend assistance for the same. He added that the department will undertake public awareness campaigns through various media on the issue.

