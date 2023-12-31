 Mumbai Police Arrest 62-Yr-Old Man Wanted In Murder Case For Over 3 Decades
The accused had settled in the Nalasopara locality with his family members and used to take contracts for cutting trees, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Arrest 62-Yr-Old Man Wanted In Murder Case For Over 3 Decades | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man wanted in a murder case has been nabbed after 31 years by Mumbai Police from Nalasopara area in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.

The accused, identified as Deepak Bhise, is accused of killing one Raju Chikna in 1989 and for a murder bid on another person - Dharmendra Saroj.

Bhise was granted bail in 1992 but he never turned up for the case hearing in court. In 2003, the court declared him absconding, the official said on Saturday.

"Whenever police visited Bhise's residential address at Tulaskarwadi in suburban Kandivali, local people would tell us he might have died but we kept looking for him," the official said.

Police Tracked Down The Accused To Nalasopara

During the search, police managed to get the mobile phone number of Bhise's wife and tracked him down to Nalasopara from where he was nabbed on Friday night, he said.

Bhise had settled in the locality with his family members and used to take contracts for cutting trees, the official said.

"The accused, who is 62 years old now, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," Kandivali police station sub-inspector Nitin Satam said.

