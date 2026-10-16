Mumbai Police Arrest 61 In Two-Day Anti-Drug Drive, Seize Narcotics Worth ₹15.87 Crore; 72 Cases Registered | AI

Mumbai: As part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the Drug-Free Mumbai campaign, the Mumbai Police conducted a special drive on October 14 and 15, focusing on action against drug trafficking, cracking down on habitual offenders and raising public awareness about substance abuse. During the two-day operation, the police registered 72 cases and arrested 61 accused in connection with NDPS-related offences.

61 Accused Arrested

According to DCP Raj Tilak Roshan of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and DCP Purnima Chougule-Shringi of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), the police arrested 21 wanted and absconding accused in NDPS cases. In addition, 40 other accused wanted in NDPS-related cases were apprehended.

During the special drive, narcotic substances and other items collectively valued at ₹15.87 crore were seized. The contraband included ganja, heroin, charas, brown sugar, LSD paper, cocaine, hashish and hydroponic ganja. The police seized a total of 46.16 kg of narcotic substances. Additionally, 9,540 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup were recovered.

Action Against Illegal Establishments

MCOCA invoked against five accused; habitual offender detained under PIT-NDPS : DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that, as part of the crackdown on organised crime syndicates involved in drug trafficking, action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was initiated against five accused in an NDPS-related case.

In another action aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking, a habitual offender was detained for one year at Nashik jail under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

The police also undertook action against habitual offenders and their establishments. According to the police, action was taken to demolish 20 houses linked to offenders, while 145 illegal paan and tobacco shops were targeted. The precise legal basis and nature of the demolition action should be verified with the concerned police officials.

Awareness Drives At 9,031 Locations

Awareness drives conducted at 9,031 locations : Alongside enforcement, the Mumbai Police focused on public awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. DCP Purnima Chougule of the Anti-Narcotics Cell said awareness campaigns were conducted at 9,031 locations, including Ganeshotsav and Navratri pandals, garba events and other public places.

Through these initiatives, the police reached out to 1,83,108 citizens, spreading awareness about the harmful consequences of drug abuse and measures to prevent substance misuse.

The police said the drive was part of their continuing efforts to curb drug-related offences and reiterated that strict action would continue under the Drug-Free Mumbai campaign.

Police appeal to citizens: The Mumbai Police appealed to citizens to report any information regarding the sale or trafficking of narcotic substances, or any other drug-related activities, to enable prompt action against those involved.

The police statement also referred to the MANAS helpline. However, as the helpline number was not clearly specified, it should be verified with the police before publication.

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