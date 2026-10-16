Kalyan Crime: Two Men Arrested For Alleged Sexual Offences Against Girls Aged 4 And 9 In Waldhuni Area |

Kalyan: Two separate cases involving sexual offences against minor girls have been reported from the Waldhuni area of Kalyan West, triggering anger and concern among local residents. The Mahatma Phule Police have arrested both accused, identified as Guddu Sheikh and Ramjeevan Yadav in connection with the respective cases.

Nine-Year-Old Girl Targeted

According to the police, the first incident involves Guddu Shaikh, who is accused of attempting to commit a sexual offence against a 9-year-old girl. In a separate incident, Ramjeevan Yadav is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Both incidents reportedly took place at different locations in the Waldhuni area.

Following the reporting of the incidents, the Mahatma Phule Police took action and arrested both accused. The cases have raised serious concerns among residents, particularly because the alleged victims are very young children.

Incidents Spark Local Concern

The incidents have sparked outrage in the locality, with the safety of children emerging as a major concern. The allegations in both cases involve separate incidents and different accused.

The police have taken action in both cases, arresting the accused in connection with the respective offences. Further details regarding the circumstances of the incidents and the subsequent legal proceedings were not available in the information provided.

The cases have once again drawn attention to concerns over the safety and protection of minors in residential neighbourhoods. Given the young age of the alleged victims, the incidents have caused considerable concern among local residents in Waldhuni, Kalyan West.

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