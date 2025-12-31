Mumbai Police Arrest 2 For Illegal Weapon Possession In Bandra West And Goregaon West

Mumbai Police arrested two individuals and seized illegal weapons during operations in Bandra West and Goregaon West | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: In two separate operations, Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals for illegally possessing deadly weapons in Bandra West and Goregaon West, recovering sharp-edged arms and firearms during routine patrols and intelligence-based action.

Man held with sharp-edged weapon in Bandra West

In Bandra West, police arrested a man carrying a deadly weapon without a licence under the Y-Bridge late on Tuesday night. The arrest was made around 12.15 am on December 31, 2025, at Kobandi Galli beneath the Y-Bridge.

According to police, Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Acharekar of the Bandra Police Station’s Crime Detection Cell was on night patrol with his team when they spotted a suspicious man sitting behind a wall. On noticing the police, the man attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended on the spot.

During questioning, the accused identified himself as Tribhuvan Rajaram Singh alias Sanjay alias Daroga (51). A search led to the recovery of a sharp-edged koyta measuring approximately 15.5 inches, with a wooden handle and iron blade, concealed at his waist.

As he failed to provide any valid reason or licence for possessing the weapon, police seized it and registered a case for violation of the arms prohibition order. Further investigation is underway.

Country-made firearm seized in Goregaon West

In another major action, Bangur Nagar Police arrested a man with a country-made firearm and two live cartridges in Goregaon West. The arrest was carried out on December 30, 2025, at around 4.33 pm near a kaccha road close to Shankar Garage, near Brahma Mahesh Maidan.

Police said Sub-Inspector Piyush Tare received specific information that a man named Sanjay Mahavir Rajouria was roaming in the area with an illegal weapon. Acting on the tip-off and following instructions from senior officers, two police teams were formed and a planned cordon was laid.

The suspect was detained and searched in the presence of panch witnesses. Police recovered a country-made pistol, estimated to be worth ₹15,000, along with two live 8 mm brass cartridges. The accused failed to produce any licence or lawful explanation for possessing the firearm.

Cases registered, investigations underway

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjay Mahavir Rajouria (40), a resident of Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act and for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s arms prohibition order. Further investigation is in progress.

Mumbai Police have reiterated that strict action will continue against those found carrying illegal weapons, especially in view of public safety concerns.

