Mumbai Police appoints four officers to probe bribery allegations against Wankhede

Maharashtra home department has swung into action in the wake of a series of allegations made against Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede by NCP leader and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik. After a marathon meeting between senior home department officers and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, it was decided to appoint four officers to probe four complaints of bribery filed by Prabhakar Sail, Advocate Sudha Dwiwedi, Advocate Kanishka Jayant and Nitin Deshmukh against Wankhede.

Accordingly, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday appointed ACP Milind Khetle to probe case filed in Azad Maidan police station, police inspector Ajay Sawant for complaint filed in Colaba police station, assistant police inspector Shrikant Karkar in anti drug cell and police sub inspector Prakash Gavali in south zone, cyber police station. According to the order issued by the joint commissioner Vishwas Nagre-Patil, additional police commissioner (south zone) will supervise these investigations while deputy commissioner Hemrajsingh Rajput will be assistant supervisor.

The Mumbai police’s decision came days after Sail met police officials at the Mumbai crime branch. It was followed by a meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil. As reported by this newspaper, Walse-Patil had dropped sufficient hints that the government was considering action against Wankhede based on the allegations made by Sail and forgery charges made by Nawab Malik.

“If Sail has filed a complaint, then FIR can be registered on it. We are taking full information about it. Sail has been given security by the Mumbai police,” Patil had told reporters after the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:26 AM IST