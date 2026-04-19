Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹2.21 Crore; Nigerian National Arrested In Khar | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (Worli Unit) seized 45 ecstasy pills worth Rs 2.21 crore. The ANC booked on April 17 Eze Ezekiel Njoku, 39, a Nazeriam citizen for allegedly possessed drugs.

The police said the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Worli Unit, a police team was patrolling the Western Regional Division on the evening of April 16 on the instructions of senior officers. At around 11:15 pm, near the rear side of the ‘Sea Sand’ building on Shirley Rajan Road in Khar West, they noticed a foreign national behaving suspiciously. On seeing the police vehicle, he attempted to flee but was chased, intercepted, and detained.



During interrogation, the accused identified himself as Ije Ezekiel Njoku. He admitted that he was carrying cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) pills in a blue side-pouch bag, which he intended to sell. A search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses led to the seizure of 213 grams of cocaine and 45 MDMA (ecstasy) pills weighing 24 grams.

The seized cocaine is estimated to be worth ₹2.14 crore, while the ecstasy pills are valued at ₹7.20 lakh, taking the total value of the contraband to ₹2.21 crore.

Police also recovered a Nigerian passport, visa, ₹400 in cash, and an iPhone from the accused. He is a resident of Nalasopara (East). All procedures under the NDPS Act were followed during the operation. A case has been registered at Khar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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