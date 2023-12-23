Mumbai Police ANC Busts Interstate Drug Gang, Seizes Kashmiri Charas & Mephedrone Worth ₹1.51 Crore | Mumbai Police Logo

In two major operations, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police have busted an interstate gang, arrested six drug peddlers, while also seizing "Kashmiri Charas" worth Rs. 1.04 crores and Mephedrone worth Rs. 47 lakhs. The arrested includes a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

Details of operation

The first operation was conducted by the Bandra Unit of the ANC on Thursday in the Byculla area. During the patrolling, police found two suspicious persons wandering around. Upon frisking them, they were found in possession of "Kashmiri Charas" of 1.800 kilograms. They were taken into custody for interrogation, when a tip of a third person being involved came to light. The third accused had 800 grams of the same drugs in his possession, the police said.

During the interrogation, it was known that the primary accused Haji Abdul Rehman, a resident of Kashmir, was the one who smuggled drugs from J&K to Maharashtra. He travelled as a walnut seller, and hid the "Kashmiri charas" along with the walnuts, the police said. In total, 2.600 kilograms of drugs were seized from the three accused, which has a market value of Rs. 1.04 crores. Rehman has two NDPS-related cases against him registered with the Worli ANC in 2010 and 2017. Rehman procured these high quality charas from J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal which are then sold in Maharashtra.

The second operation was conducted by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC on Thursday. The first accused was spotted at the Mahim area who said he received the Mephedrone (MD) drug from Do Taki area in Byculla. Thereby, the second person was traced, shortly after it led to the third accused's house. Inside his house, police found 120 gram of MD, with 22 lakh cash, total worth Rs, 47 lakhs. One of the accused is a history-sheeter, with a NDPS-related case against him at the Worli ANC, said the police. Assuming that the accused has an active syndicate, their names are not disclosed by the police.

In 2023, ANC managed to seize a huge quantity of contraband worth over Rs. 51.58 crores, with 221 alleged drug peddlers placed under arrest. Out of the 221, 14 are Nigerian nationals and 2 Tanzanian nationals, said ANC officials on Friday.



Name of the accused in Kashmiri Charas arrests:

1 ) Haji Abdula Rehman Hakim(68)

2) Sartaj Ahmed Mansuri(45)

3) Kailash Kanojia(45)