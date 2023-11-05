Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli Unit Arrests Suspect With ₹2.40 Crore Worth Of Charas

Representative Image |

The Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) Worli unit apprehended an individual in possession of eight kilograms of charas. The estimated value of the seized hashish in the international market is Rs 2.40 crore.

Patrol leads to suspicious encounter

As per available information, the ANC Worli unit, led by inspector-in-charge Sandeep Kale and API Amol Kadam, was conducting a patrol on Saturday. During their patrol near the Muthumariam Temple in Masjid Bunder, the team noticed an individual standing on the footpath whose behavior raised suspicions.

Due to the person's suspicious demeanor, the ANC Worli team approached and questioned him. The responses provided by the individual further heightened their suspicions. A subsequent search revealed eight kilograms of charas in the possession of the individual.

An ANC official identified the detained individual as Hussain Abdullah Sheergaonkar, a 48-year- old resident of Thakurpada, Mumbra. The police are also conducting an investigation to determine the intended recipient of the charas that Sheergaonkar was carrying.

Residence search planned

The ANC presented Sheergaonkar in court, which subsequently remanded him to police custody for four days.

A police officer mentioned that Sheergaonkar had concealed the drugs in a blue-colored bag, and a search of his residence is scheduled to take place shortly.

In a separate incident last Thursday, the Mumbai ANC arrested a total of five individuals and confiscated MD drugs valued at Rs 88 lakh.

ANC has registered a total of 93 cases this year, leading to the arrest of 194 drug smugglers and the seizure of drugs worth Rs 40 crore.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)