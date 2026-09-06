Mumbai Pod Taxi Project Crosses 100-Piling Mark, Elevated Corridor To Connect Kurla, Bandra And BKC | AI

Mumbai’s proposed pod taxi project has crossed the 100-piling milestone, marking a significant step in the construction of the elevated Automated Rapid Transit System planned to provide an additional public transport link between Kurla, Bandra and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The 8.85-km project is being implemented on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, with no project cost burden on the state government or MMRDA. The authority is also expected to generate revenue from the system.

MMRDA Highlights Pod Taxi As Future Mobility Option

MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, speaking recently at a real estate summit, said pod taxis would form part of Mumbai’s emerging public transportation ecosystem. “The emerging public transportation ecosystem will also explore innovative rapid transportation solutions such as pod taxis, offering an inexpensive and efficient additional mobility option for selected corridors,” Mukherjee said.

He said the objective was to provide Mumbaikars with multiple mobility options rather than dependence on a single mode of transport.

First Phase To Connect Kurla And Bandra With Eight Stations

The first phase will cover 3.36 km between Kurla and Bandra, with eight stations, while the entire corridor will have 22 air-conditioned stations. The system is primarily aimed at improving first- and last-mile connectivity between Kurla and Bandra railway stations, BKC and the wider metro network. It is planned to integrate with Metro Line 3 at BKC and Metro Line 2B at ITO and IL&FS stations, providing additional interchange options for commuters.

Pod Taxi To Integrate With Metro Lines 3 And 2B

The battery-powered, driverless pods will operate on a dedicated elevated guideway at speeds of up to 40 kmph. Each pod will accommodate six passengers, with the system planned to operate at a 15-second headway.

The pods are designed to stop at passengers’ selected destinations, allowing them to bypass intermediate stations and potentially reduce travel time.

The system is projected to carry around 1.09 lakh passengers daily by 2031, with a proposed fare of Rs 21 per km based on 2022 rates.

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