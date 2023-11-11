Mumbai: PMC Holds Cycle Rally Under Maji Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0 Campaign

Under the leadership of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organized a bicycle rally on November 10, commencing at 7 am from Dewale Lake and culminating at Wadale Lake. This initiative, conducted as part of Maji Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0, aimed to promote a pollution-free and firecracker-free Diwali.

Present at the event were Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Municipal Officers and Employees, Bicycle Mayor Sudhir Chakole, and Puran Singh, Head of the Runthon Cycling Club. The collective message from citizens emphasized celebrating Diwali in an environmentally conscious manner, symbolized by the cycle rally.

Importance of using low-noise crackers

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate emphasized the importance of using low-noise crackers and refraining from those that contribute to increased pollution. Advocating for an eco-friendly Diwali, he encouraged citizens to limit firecracker usage to the designated hours of 7 to 10 in the evening, thereby minimizing the impact on the well-being of future generations.

The cycle rally, featuring the participation of approximately 100 cyclists, spanned from Dewale Lake to Wadale Lake. Participants, ranging from children to senior citizens, raised awareness during the rally by displaying banners promoting a Firecracker-Free Diwali, Green Festival, and Pollution-Free Diwali. This collaborative effort not only showcased a commitment to environmental responsibility but also demonstrated the unity of the community in fostering sustainable and mindful celebrations.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)