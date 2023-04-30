Mumbai: PM Modi's centenary telecast of 'Mann Ki Baat' celebrated in over 5,000 places

The centenary telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue 'Mann Ki Baat' was celebrated at over 5,000 locations across 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the live telecast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Keshavrao Ghaisas Auditorium of Dahanukar College in Vile Parle and listened to the live broadcast of the programme.

MP Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai BJP President, MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar, MLA Adv. Parag Alwani, former health minister Dr. Deepak Sawant, actor Sachin Khedekar, and other eminent citizens from all walks of life in Vile Parle were also present.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with representatives from social media, and in the presence of Women and Child Development and Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a program was held at Mumbai Women's Jail in Byculla.

Special program for social groups

A special program for ten different social groups was held in Magathane by BJP group leader in Legislative Council MLA Pravin Darekar, where various social groups interacted with the Prime Minister, including domestic help, autorickshaw drivers, tribals, Muslim women, senior citizens, disabled citizens, Anganwadi workers, student representatives, and safai workers. 500 representatives from each group, i.e., 5,000 representatives in total, interacted with Prime Minister Modi.

On this occasion, the workers present were felicitated by Gopal Shetty M.P. at Poisar. In the presence of Manoj Kotak, M.P., a cleanliness campaign was carried out at Powai Lake area, while Sunil Rane, MLA, held a program at Borivli.

Essential materials distributed women

A special program was also carried out in the presence of MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, and a program was held under the leadership of Manishatai Chaudhary in the presence of 5,000 citizens. MLA Capt. Tamil Selvan hosted a program at Sion Koliwada, MLA Mihir Kotecha organized a program at Mulund, and MLA Bharti Lavhekar organized a live telecast at Versova. MLA Vidya Thakur attended the program with activists at Goregaon Link Road, MLA Yogesh Sagar participated in the program at Charkop, MLA Sunil Rane attended the event at Borivali, and MLA Prasad Lad attended it at Sion Circle. On this occasion, essential materials were distributed to the needy women. A special program was also organized in the presence of MLA Parag Shah.

The PM's broadcast was utilised by the BJP to reach out to the people in the run-up to the BMC elections.