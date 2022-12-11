Mumbai: Man booked for false claims of publishing book on ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have booked a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of publishing a book, Saar Granth, on the excerpts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

The accused collected money through pamphlet distribution and social media to publish the book, which he claimed will be released at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu in March next year.

According to the police, the editor of a local publication, identified as Alok Tiwari, claimed that he would come out with the compilation of the PM’s speeches for the programme.

The matter came to light when a 49-year-old complainant fell into the trap and donated Rs4,001. “There is a possibility that the suspect may have duped prominent personalities and industrialists seeking funds for this purpose,” said an official of the Mumbai police on Saturday.

“The accused has no permission to come out with any such compilation, he was trying to cheat people by claiming that the book will be launched by the President of India. A case was registered after the complainant submitted a written application to Unit XI of the Crime Branch. A search and arrest of the suspect is underway,” added the official.

A case under the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Goregaon police station, with sections relevant to cheating and fraud.