Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Massive Upgrade Of 11 Suburban Stations

Mumbai: Suburban Stations Get Revamp! PM To Lay Foundation Stone For Massive Upgrade Of 11 Stations | Kamal Mishra

Thirty six Railway Stations over Central Railway including 11 Railway Stations of Suburban section Mumbai Division will be upgraded. PM will lay the Foundation Stone for Station upgradation work of these stations on February 26, 2024 via video link . Work will likely be completed by March 2025.

According to CR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate / dedicate 1500 Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) and will lay the Foundation Stone for re-transformation of 550 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This project is worth more than Rs.2274/- crore across the Indian Railways.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

"Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme total 1309 railway stations across the nation will be revitalised and transformed into world class terminals with modern amenities, breathing new life into travel hubs and enhancing the overall passenger experience so that even a common railway passenger experiences a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable rail travel," said an official of CR.

"Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long term vision. Indian Railways have identified 1309 stations across the country for upgradation & modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

In this year's budget, Maharashtra has got a record allocation of 15554 Cr and 56 stations have been planned to be developed as world class railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Out of these 56 stations,11 stations of Suburban section of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division are among those which will go through a massive transformation and redevelopment. These 11 suburban stations includes Byculla, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Vadala Road, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad and Titwala" said official.

"Central Railway’s Mumbai Suburban Stations journey towards rejuvenation through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme embodies a commitment to progress, convenience, and a brighter future for passengers. As the scheme unfolds, the station undergoing transformation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will reflect the harmonious blending of infrastructure and connectivity with the aspirations of a thriving Mumbai city" said an official of CR.

Apart from 11 suburban stations of Mumbai division, Igatpuri station will be also upgraded under this scheme.Estimated cost of upgradation works at Igatpuri is Rs 12.53 crore. Scope of work includes upgradation of main gate, provision of boundary wall in circulating area, improvement of booking office counter, provision of drop off and pick up location in circulating area of the station, renovation of existing toilet facility.

Project Cost is 35.25 crore

Scope of Work includes

- Demolition of existing east side old booking office and construction of new booking office.

- Changing flooring & ACP cladding with Digital Advertising Screen

- New West side entry gate.

- Cover Over Platform - repairing and repainting.

- Construction of Toilet on platform no. 1,2/ 3 and 4 and demolition of existing toilet on platform no 1.

- Construction of Multistorey Parking facility on west side Kalyan end.

Project Cost: 16.37 crore

Scope of Work includes

- Renovation of existing booking office,

- Providing new platform surface with kota and granite at damaged places and replacing damaged gully trap and drain pipe in station building and platforms,

- Renovating ramp for station building access and providing cover over ramp for Divyangjans

Project Cost: 11.81 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- Improving facade in main side and rear side building.

- Changing flooring on existing platform.

- Repair of all drinking water fountains on platform,

- Repair and Renovation of existing booking office.

- Renovation of east and west side entry gate.

- Improving station area drainage by provision of additional drains, waste water & soil waste connections.

Project Cost: 23.02 crore

Scope of Work includes -

- Proposing new gate at Vadala station, booking office with ACP sheets & diffused LED Lights

- Repair of existing GRP Building on platform no. 2&3,

- Repairing of existing booking office & proposing new booking counter with Divyang friendly & proposing more number of ATVM Machines,

- Dismantling of existing old Cover Over Platform and providing new ones.

- Replacing existing drainage pipe on platforms

Project Cost: 17.28 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- Improving rear station building and circulation space.

- Raising and resurfacing of platform surface on PF 3/4,

- Improvement of footpath to station entry, and provision of artistic compound wall.

- Changing of ACP cladding.

- Landscaping of circulation area.

- Repairing and repainting of existing Cover Over Platforms.

Project Cost: Rs 21.81 crore

Scope of Works includes-

- Repair of exisiting booking office with provision of Divyang friendly ticket window.

- Replacing old Cover Over Platform sheets.

- Repair of damaged platform surfacing,

- Provision of ACP on Cover Over Platform columns,

- Relocating interior space of station building for creating more public space,

- Construction of new main entry/exit gate on east side.

Project Cost: Rs 32.78 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- Provision of New 6.00 M wide Foot Over Bridge at Mumbai CSMT end.

- Circulating area improvement, including improvement of booking offices

- Provision of 2 more Escalators,

- Station has total 5 entrances- improving entrance facade at all points, renovating existing toilet and waiting area.

Project Cost: 14.61 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- Renovation of existing booking office and toilet blocks.

- Repair of platform surfacing.

- Provision of drinking water fountain.

Project Cost: 45.09 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- Provision of New 12 M wide Foot Over Bridge at Mumbai CSMT end.

- New booking office on east side.

- Provision of RCC compound wall in circulating area, improvement of approach road.

- Repair of platform surfacing, new ACP cladding on Cover Over Platform columns,

- Cluster plantation in circulating area, renovation of existing waiting hall and toilet.

Project Cost: 8.39 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- New Skywalk from Road Over Bridge to Foot Over Bridge for pedestrian movement,

- Parking space on east and west side.

- New toilet block on Platform 2, Main entrance gate.

- Renovation of toilet on Platform 1,

- Renovation of booking office and Railway Offices,

- Demolition of booking office on west side and providing one new booking counter.

Project Cost: Rs 25.05 crore

Scope of Work includes-

- Provision of new 12 m Foot Over Bridge connecting existing 6 metre Foot Over Bridge with 12 metre New Foot Over Bridge,

- Raising all Platform height by 150mm,

- Provision of Cover Over Platform on PF 1&2 on CSMT end.

- Provision of 3 nos toilet blocks in circulating area and over PF no.3.

- Renovation of booking office and medical store in East side.

- Demolition of redundant structures on PF 3 and platform surfacing.