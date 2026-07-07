Mumbai Piracy Case: 43 Somali Accused Plead Guilty, Seek Leniency Before Sessions Court

Forty-three Somali piracy accused pleaded guilty before a Mumbai court and sought leniency in sentencing | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: Somalian pirates captured by the Indian Navy in 2024 have pleaded guilty to various offences before a sessions court and sought leniency. The court has given them time to reconsider their decision before proceeding to pronounce its verdict.

Pirates Plead Guilty

In two separate cases, the Indian Navy apprehended a total of 44 pirates who had hijacked two vessels — MV Ruen and Al-Kambar 786 — in March 2024. The pirates allegedly held the crew members hostage and demanded ransom for their release.

Following an operation launched by the Indian Navy, the vessels were intercepted, the hostages were rescued, and the pirates were brought to Mumbai and handed over to Yellow Gate Police Station for further action.

They were booked under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping for ransom and other offences, along with provisions of the Maritime Anti Piracy Act, the Arms Act, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act, in two separate cases.

Plea For Leniency

On Monday, 43 of the 44 accused moved applications in both cases seeking to plead guilty. In their application, they stated: “We are Somali nationals languishing in judicial custody since 2 years and facing severe hardship in prison due to differences in language, culture, diet and lifestyle, and also lack of any family or friends' presence to help or guide us.”

They claimed that they had read all the charges, understood them, and had voluntarily decided to plead guilty. They stated that they had not taken the decision under any duress or compulsion.

They sought leniency in punishment and said, “We hope for leniency from the Indian judiciary and government as this is our first offence and we are poor citizens of an ally country with good diplomatic relationship with the Government of India.”

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Court Defers Decision

The court has now adjourned the hearing, giving the accused time to reconsider their decision before proceeding to accept their plea.

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