Mumbai: 'Pink Toilet' For Women Converted Into Cafe Near Fashion Street In Fort Area; Shut Down After Row Over Hygiene, Illegal Use |

Mumbai: A civic initiative aimed at improving sanitation for women has landed in controversy after a 'pink toilet' facility in South Mumbai was allegedly being used to run a cafe, raising concerns over hygiene, legality and misuse of public infrastructure. A video of the alleged cafe had gone viral on the internet earlier this month.

The issue centres around a mobile 'Mahilasathi Swacchatagruha' unit stationed near Fashion Street in Mumbai. These pink toilet buses, introduced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are designed to provide safe and accessible sanitation facilities for women in high-footfall areas. They typically include toilets, changing rooms and other essential amenities.

महिलांच्या टॉयलेटमध्ये सुरू बर्गर, चिकन रोल-सँडविचचा धंदा — A Ward मध्ये गजब प्रकार! स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की काय? आता टॉयलेटमध्येच ‘हॉटेल’ सुरू!



महिलांसाठी उभारलेले Mobile Toilets आता जणू खाण्याच्या ठेल्यासारखे वापरले जात आहेत.

टॉयलेट बंद, हॉटेल चालू — आहे ना गजब!



Location… pic.twitter.com/A0VIdJ6Y5V — Maharashtra Bandhu News (@BandhuNews_in) March 14, 2026

However, according to a Mid-day report, the facility in question reportedly had a food stall operating from its rear section for nearly a year, triggering alarm over potential health and safety violations.

'Authorisation Given By Makrand Narwekar's Office,' Says Cafe Manager

According to the report, when questioned about permissions, the cafe’s manager, Geeta Mehar, claimed she had been authorised by local corporator Makarand Narwekar. She stated that while she manages the shop part-time and works at the corporator’s office, the relevant documents were not in her possession.

“I have been approved by Makarand sir to manage this place,” she reportedly said, as quoted by Mid-day, adding that the paperwork could be accessed at his office. She also admitted that she did not personally hold the required licences or permissions.

A letter dated March 28, 2026, issued on MLA Rahul Narwekar's letterhead reportedly mentions Mehar’s involvement in managing the facility but stops short of granting any formal approval or legal rights to operate a commercial outlet.

Responding to the controversy, Narwekar clarified that his recommendation was limited to considering Mehar as an applicant within due process. “It does not mean that she should be allowed to function without valid permissions,” he said, as reported by Mid-day, distancing himself from the operation. He further stressed that any unauthorised use of names for illegal activities should not be tolerated and that regulatory action falls under the BMC’s jurisdiction.

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Eatery Shut Down On Thursday Night After Media Scrutiny

Following media scrutiny, the BMC acted swiftly. Officials from the civic body’s A ward shut down the eatery on Thursday night, seizing kitchen equipment and citing the absence of mandatory approvals and licences. A spokesperson confirmed the actions and shared geo-tagged evidence of the enforcement. Mehar later confirmed the closure, stating that it was carried out following directions from the corporator and staff associated with the NGO managing the sanitation unit.

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