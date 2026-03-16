Mumbai: Food Stall Running Inside Women’s Public Toilet Near Fashion Street? - VIRAL VIDEO |

Mumbai: A video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage after showing a food stall allegedly operating from inside a women’s public toilet structure on the footpath of the popular Fashion Street market in South Mumbai.Business of suru burgers, chicken rolls-sandwiches in women's toilet — What a spectacle in A Ward! What about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Now a 'hotel' has started right in the toilet!

महिलांच्या टॉयलेटमध्ये सुरू बर्गर, चिकन रोल-सँडविचचा धंदा — A Ward मध्ये गजब प्रकार! स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की काय? आता टॉयलेटमध्येच ‘हॉटेल’ सुरू!



महिलांसाठी उभारलेले Mobile Toilets आता जणू खाण्याच्या ठेल्यासारखे वापरले जात आहेत.

टॉयलेट बंद, हॉटेल चालू — आहे ना गजब!



Location… pic.twitter.com/A0VIdJ6Y5V — Maharashtra Bandhu News (@BandhuNews_in) March 14, 2026

The clip, shared by Instagram handle 'Maharashtra Bandhu News', appears to show a makeshift food stall set up in a women’s washroom. The unusual and alarming setup has raised serious questions about hygiene, food safety and civic oversight in one of the city’s busiest shopping hubs.

In the video, the person recording the footage can be heard questioning how such an arrangement could be permitted in a public space. “Is this allowed? How is this allowed?” the man repeatedly asks while filming the stall. He goes on to explain that the structure is essentially a pink ladies toilet van placed along the footpath, with the food stall operating from one end and the ladies’ washroom entrance located on the opposite end.

The video is captioned 'Business of suru burgers, chicken rolls-sandwiches in women's toilet — What a spectacle in A Ward! What about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Now a 'hotel' has started right in the toilet!' raising questions about the presence of a food stall in a washroom.

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Soon after being posted online, the video began circulating rapidly across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from users. Many expressed shock and anger, questioning how food preparation could take place in such close proximity to a public toilet.

Several users also raised concerns about potential health risks, stating that such conditions could pose serious threats to public hygiene and food safety. Others demanded immediate intervention by civic authorities and called for stricter monitoring of food vendors operating on city footpaths.

Fashion Street, located near Azad Maidan and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area, attracts thousands of shoppers and tourists daily, making the issue particularly concerning for visitors and locals alike.

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