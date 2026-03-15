Mumbai News: Registrar Orders Goregaon Housing Society To Withdraw Fines Imposed On Pet Dog Walker

Registrar Orders Goregaon Housing Society To Withdraw Fines Imposed On Pet Dog Walker | Representational Image - Gemini AI Image

Mumbai: The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies has directed Lodha Fiorenza Co-operative Housing Society in Goregaon to withdraw penalties imposed on a resident for walking her pet dog, following a complaint alleging discriminatory treatment and illegal restrictions on pet movement within the premises.

The direction was issued after resident Iccha Bajaj approached authorities over fines levied by the society for walking her dog, Benji, in common areas.

Fines Added To Bills

According to documents, Bajaj alleged that the society had been penalising her for taking her dog into common areas and adding the charges to maintenance bills under “other charges”, along with interest. One such charge of Rs 3,000 plus GST had already been paid, while another Rs 4,800 remains pending with accumulated interest.

No-Pet Zones Declared

Bajaj further claimed that the society had declared several common areas, including parking levels, podium spaces and gardens, as “no-pet zones”, restricting residents from walking pets in these areas. She said this effectively confined pet owners to a narrow stretch near the entrance and exit gates adjacent to a drain, which she described as unsanitary and unsafe.

Health Concerns Raised

In her complaint, Bajaj stated that despite maintaining hygiene by cleaning up after her dog and conducting regular tick checks, her pet contracted tick fever, which she attributed to the poor condition of the designated pet area.

Humiliation Alleged

She also alleged that society security personnel photographed her while she was walking her dog and that her name was publicly displayed in the lift under a dues list for non-payment of the fines, which she described as humiliating.

Registrar Issues Directions

Following the complaint, the Deputy Registrar issued directions under provisions of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, instructing the society to review its actions and align its policies with applicable guidelines and legal provisions. The order also directed the society to withdraw the fines and remove the resident’s name from notices displaying alleged dues.

Guidelines On Pets

The complaint cited guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and circulars by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s veterinary department stating that housing societies cannot impose a blanket ban on pets or restrict them from common areas if the animals are leashed and well-behaved.

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Society Secretary Responds

However, the society’s secretary, Manish Arora, said the matter is currently under consideration. “The matter is subjudice, how can I say? There are many residents and many dogs in the society. All dog families are happy. This is a very petty issue,” he said.

Safety Concerns Cited

Arora added that pets are allowed in lifts, passages and certain ground-floor areas but are not permitted in green patches or some common areas. “You can’t put your kids at risk. We are helpless. We are taking care of everyone. These rules were set by the previous committee and have not suddenly appeared,” he said.

Accounting Clarification

He also said that earlier penalties appeared under “other charges” due to accounting practices. “Penalty came under other charges because it was an account matter. If she was confused, she could have come to the society office, and we would have cleared it. We were not hiding something,” he said.

The dispute is currently under hearing before the registrar’s office, with the next hearing scheduled this week.

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