Mumbai: Pimp booked for rape charges after victim's revelation

The Social Service (SS) branch has busted a prostitution racket from a housing apartment in Bandra and rescued two women including a minor girl. During the investigation it was revealed that the minor victim was allegedly exploited by the pimp before as well after which police booked the pimp for rape charges along with stringent anti child abuse act.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, SS branch raided a housing apartment at Chapel Road in Bandra on Wednesday and rescued two women aged 17 and 24 from a prostitution racket. During the raid, pimp identified as Diksha Singh, 30 a resident of Malwani has been arrested.

During the investigation, it was revealed that, Singh along with wanted accused Shabana used to run a prostitution racket, it was also revealed that the accused women also used the minor girl for prostitution before as well. "Following the revelation we decided to book the accused for rape and other relevant charges," said official.

After the racket was bused an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for procuration of minor girl (366A), rape (376) along with sections for human trafficking and under the relevant sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act has been registered at Bandra police station.

Singh was produced before the court on Thursday which sent her to police custody while Shabana is still at large, said officials.