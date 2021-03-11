Mumbai: Pillion rider falls off bike while inebriated friend rides zigzag on bridge, dies

A 25-year-old youth, who was riding pillion with his friend on a motorcycle in Goregaon (West), was killed in a rash accident after the rider, who was allegedly inebriated at the time of incident, while riding zigzag, led to his friend's fatal fall. The accused was arrested later and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police sources, the deceased, identified as Yash Vaniya, was with his friend, Ankur Ojha, 25, at the time of incident. Both men, who were friends and shared warm relations with each other's families, were residents of Goregaon (East) and Malad (East). Late on Tuesday, after being highly inebriated and under the influence of alcohol, Ojha took out his motorcycle, MH-02-DR-2012, wherein Vaniya was riding pillion.

Both the men were on their way from Dindoshi in Goregaon (East) to Malad (West) and had taken the MTNL Flyover, which connects both the locations. An officer said that Ojha was riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol and was riding rashly in a zigzag manner. Due to the rash driving, Vaniya lost his balance while riding pillion and fell on the bridge, where he hit his head.

Vaniya was bleeding and Ojha came to the rescue, while being unharmed, and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. Vaniya was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Police immediately registered a case of rash driving causing death due to negligence and endangering personal safety of others in the Indian Penal Code, along with Motor Vehicles Act.

Both 25-year-old men had lost their jobs during the lockdown and were doing odd jobs in the meanwhile, said the police. Ojha was in shock after Vaniya's death and was very disturbed, police said. The 25-year-old biker was, however, arrested later.