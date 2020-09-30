Thane: Pillion rider dies after falling off Majiwada flyover

Thane: A 28-year-old pillion rider died after falling off from the Thane's Majiwada flyover, while the bike rider sustained injuries. The incident took place on Wednesday after their bike collided with the divider.



The incident took place on Wednesday at around 7 am towards Ghodbunder-Nashik lane of Majiwada flyover.

"Fahad Shaikh, 30 was riding his bike, with Abuzer Shaikh, 28, who was pillion rider. However, Fahad who was moving with a speed, lost his control while commuting through the flyover," said a police official.

"This led to colliding their bike against the safety walls of the flyover, due to which the pillion rider, Abuzer fall off from the flyover and succumbed to major injuries. While, driver of the bike sustained with minor injuries on face, hands and legs," added police official.

The case has been registered as the accidental death report at Kasarwadavli police station in Thane. Both the victims are residents of Amrut Nagar in Mumbra.