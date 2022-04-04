Mumbai: Pillion rider dies as bike skids near national park in Borivali

A 23-year-old man riding pillion on a two-wheeler died in an accident near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali (E), after his friend, the biker, hit a steel plank and slid. The 25-year-old accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to police sources, on April 2, the complainant received a call that his cousin had been in a fatal accident near the national park. When he reached the civic run Shatabdi Hospital, he learnt that his cousin– Vishal Nitore, 23, had succumbed to the injuries.

When he spoke to a few bystanders, he learnt that at around 7.50pm, a motorcyclist, Hitesh Divekar, had been speeding on his two wheeler, MH 47 BA 6704, and Nitore was riding pillion, when his bike skid and the victim sustained a fatal injury.

The locals rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead. The police then booked Divekar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death due to negligence.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:04 PM IST