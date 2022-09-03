Mumbai: Pilgrimage to mass, devotees do all to get closer to Mother Mary

Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: On Saturday morning, Cranston Vaz for the first time will be part of a pilgrimage that has a tradition of over 50 years in the city. He will be part of a group of 150 people that will be walking to the Basilica of Mount Mary from Amboli at 4 am.

Considered a blessed shrine, many go to the Basilica during the nine day Novena period that is being observed from September 2-10 at the Basilica.

"Novena is the nine day period of prayer where devotees seek intercession of Mother Mary for their prayers to be answered by the God. It is held before the feast, which lasts for eight days (Octave) starting from the first Sunday after Mother Mary's birthday on September 8," said Bishop John Rodrigues, rector of the Basilica.

It is the period when they attend mass, do pilgrimage, seek confession.

"The walk is a reparation. We strive to be close to Mother and God," said Fr Anthony Alphonso, parish priest of St. Blaise Church in Amboli who will also be taking the pilgrimage.

After reaching, the devotees sit for masses that are held specially during this period. During and after the mass instances will be recited from the Bible where the role of Mother Mary as a mother, disciple, cousin, friend, person trusting in God and person of faith comes across with the idea to honour and imitate her.

"On weekdays during the year, there are two masses but during Novena we have eight masses in all starting from 5.30 am in the morning. Basilica opens early for the same. We also have a number of people coming for confessions around this time," said Rodrigues.

Happening after a break of two years, a large crowd is expected for the mass and the festival.

Mount Mary festival is attended by people of all faiths. A number of people offer vax figures for their wishes to be fulfilled.