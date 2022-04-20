Mumbai: Phones of Sanjay Raut & Eknath Khadse tapped to prove they were anti-social elements, say cops

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse were tapped on the pretext of them being anti-social elements.

Mumbai Police further clarified that the phone of NCP leader Eknath Khadse was tapped for 67 days while that of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut was tapped for 60 days.

Reacting to the development, "The then SID commissioner Rashmi Shukla falsely labelled all of us whose phones were tapped as anti-social elements during govt formation in 2019. Our privacy was breached. Centre is giving protection to such police officers who're working for one party".

The phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, formerly with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were allegedly tapped and kept under illegal surveillance for 67 and 60 days respectively, FPJ reported earlier.

The leaders’ phones were allegedly tapped by the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) when it was headed by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla. The tapping allegedly took place before the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed government in the state in November, 2019, while the BJP was in power.



Raut and Khadse recently recorded their statements in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case against Shukla. Two FIRs – one each in Mumbai and Pune – have been filed against Shukla who is presently on Central deputation and posted as additional director general of CRPF in Hyderabad.

Khadse said that his phone was under surveillance for 60 days and Raut’s for 67 days. “My phone was kept under surveillance during the Assembly elections in 2019 when I was with the BJP. I had demanded a probe into phone-tapping,” Khadse said.

Without naming former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Khadse attacked him in connection with phone-tapping. The Congress has already claimed that phones of key political leaders were kept under surveillance allegedly because of instructions from Fadnavis. Patole has filed a Rs 500-crore defamation case against Shukla.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:11 AM IST