Mumbai: Phones of Sanjay Raut & Eknath Khadse tapped for more than 60 days

The ongoing investigation into the illegal phone tapping by IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla has revealed that the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who has joined NCP, were allegedly illegally tapped and kept under surveillance. Phones of Raut were tapped for 60 days and Khadse for 67 days before the formation of the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. This was confirmed by a home department officer and Khadse himself.

Both Raut and Khadse have recently recorded their statements in connection with the illegal phone tapping case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla. Two FIRs one each in Mumbai and Pune have been lodged against Shukla who is presently on central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

"Sanjay Raut's phone was tapped for seven days on an emergency basis and the second time it was done for 60 days with the permission of the additional chief secretary (home department). The bureaucrat in his statement had said that the names of Khadse and Raut were in the request for phone tapping from the State Intelligence Department (SID),’’ said the home department officer.

"Importantly, the request was made by the SID by changing the names of Khadse and Raut during the BJP rule. Besides, the phones of Congress leaders Nana Patole, independent legislator Bachu Kadu, former legislator Ashish Deshmukh were also tapped illegally,’’ he noted.

"My phone was tapped for 60 days and Raut’s 67 days. My phone was kept under surveillance during the assembly elections held in 2019 when I was in BJP. I had demanded a probe into phone tapping,’’ said Khadse.

Khadse without naming the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) attacked him in connection with phone tapping. The Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP, have already claimed that the phones of key political leaders including opponents were kept under surveillance allegedly because of instruction from Fadnavis.

Patole has already filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against Shukla. against whom two FIRs have already been lodged in Mumbai and Pune. Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:42 PM IST