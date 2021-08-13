Mumbai: Petrol bottle hurled on runway, flights unaffected

A bottle filled with petrol was allegedly thrown towards the ‘air side’ field at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday evening, triggering panic at the airport. The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel were alerted along with the local police. While there is no information on who threw the bottle, it could have been an accident or an unintentional move, sources said. No case has been registered in the matter. The flight operations, however, remained unaffected.

According to airport sources, a security official of the CISF deployed to secure the periphery of the airport saw an object landing from the boundary of the airport along the Gaondevi slum, on the ‘air side’ field. While the official alerted the airport security control room, a team from the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot.

After a detailed checking, the bottle was later disposed of, a CISF official said. It is a protocol that whenever any foreign object is found on the airport periphery, the BDDS is called in. “The bottle could have been thrown unintentionally. It was not filled to the brim, and could have simply been used to store petrol. There is no need to panic,” the official added. The local police, who were informed by the security personnel, later scrutinised the area behind the boundary wall, but found nothing suspicious.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Notice to five petrol pumps sans PUC centre

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:48 AM IST